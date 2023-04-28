Delhi records seven Covid deaths for second consecutive day, 865 fresh cases

New Delhi: Delhi recorded seven Covid-related deaths for the second day in a row on Thursday and documented 865 new coronavirus cases with a positive rate of 16.90 per cent, the health department said in a bulletin on Thursday.

With the additional cases and fatalities, the number of cases in the national capital increased to 20,37,061 and the number of deaths to 26,620.

Of the seven fatalities, COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in three cases, the health department said in its bulletin.

The fresh cases emerged from 5,117 tests, including 3,599 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, it said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 4,279. Of these, 3,143 patients are in home isolation, it added.

Only 296 of the 7,974 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed.

Delhi on Wednesday registered 1,040 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 21.16 per cent.

It logged 1,095 cases with a positivity rate of 22.74 per cent and six deaths on Tuesday.

On Monday, the city recorded 689 infections and three fatalities with a positivity rate of 29.42 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On 11 April, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

Medical experts have said Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

With inputs from agencies

