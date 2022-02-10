Delhi Police uses Vodafone’s old ZooZoo ad to highlight cybercrimes; watch video with message

Since being shared on 7 February, this amusing and thought-provoking video has collected more than 3,000 views and numerous comments

Police departments across the country have often been trying different ways to make people aware of social issues.

Mumbai Police tops the list when it comes to raising awareness by unique means, either online or offline. But this time, it is the Delhi Police who has been winning hearts on social media for their new awareness campaign concerning the rise of cybercrimes in the city.

To spread awareness about cybercrimes, the Delhi Police has used ZooZoos, the black-and-white funny characters from telecom company Vodafone's ad. These ZooZoo characters gained quite a lot of popularity during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 2.

In the Delhi Police's clip, a ZooZoo is seen mocking a crocodile with a fish in its hand. As the ZooZoo gets closer to feed the crocodile, it runs back and laughs hilariously. He tries it again, and this time it laughs louder. However, in its third attempt, the crocodile eats up the ZooZoo.

While the video is on, an embedded caption runs along with it saying "having fun online… hackers waiting for one wrong move."

The Delhi Police further captioned the post with a note saying 'cyber crooks are on prowl, always'. They further advised social media users to be safe with a hashtag DelhiPoliceCares.

Since being shared on 7 February, this amusing and thought-provoking video has collected more than 3,000 views and numerous comments. Many internet users loved the way Delhi Police chose to communicate the message.

On 4 February, the Delhi Police conducted a live session on Twitter over cybercrimes. During the session, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime Unit/ IFSO), KPS Malhotra directed social media users to be aware of such crimes.

Earlier to this, the police department had often shared informative yet quirky posts with a message on cybercrime.

Coming to the Vodafone ad, it dates back to 2009 when it was a hit among Indian users. This ad came with a tagline that said “Can’t take calls? Set a busy message.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.