Delhi Police uses Poo's dialogue from K3G to create awareness on traffic rules, watch video

The clip featured a speeding car crossing a traffic light while it was red. After the car violates the signal, Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham appears on the red light and speaks her iconic dialogue 'Kon hai yeh, jisne dobara mud kar mujhe nahi dekha'

FP Trending July 19, 2022 11:31:51 IST
Representational image. AP

Delhi Police has come up with a unique way to spread awareness about traffic rules. Emphasising the importance of road safety, the department shared a hilarious meme on social media with a twist of Bollywood in it.

The department shared a video of a traffic violation on its Twitter handle which featured the iconic character Poo from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The short video clip was targeted at people who jump red traffic lights and violate traffic rules. The clip featured a speeding car crossing a traffic light while it was red. After the car violates the signal, Kareena Kapoor Khan's character, Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham appears on the red light and speaks her iconic dialogue 'Kon hai yeh, jisne dobara mud kar mujhe nahi dekha'.

The video has got more than 30,000 views so far and was tweeted with the caption, "Who's that traffic violator? Poo likes attention, so do the traffic lights ! #RoadSafety #SaturdayVibes." Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Poo Bani Police? Well played @DelhiPolice”.

“Modern problems, modern policing!,” wrote another.

A user wrote that this was actually genius.

Another user even pointed out that the actress had shared about it on her Instagram story.

"Innovative idea but how will it prevent over speeding/accidents…red light is to stop…doesn’t ask to look back." pointed out a user.

The police department's social media team keeps using fun ways to educate people on different issues like cybercrimes, safety of women and children, and various other topics of public interest. Earlier in May, Delhi Police shared a meme on the occasion of Harry Potter Day. It featured characters from J K Rowling's popular series in order to appeal to the people to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Updated Date: July 19, 2022 11:31:51 IST

