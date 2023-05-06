Delhi Police to beef up security as farmer unions announce visit to wrestlers' protest site

Security will be beefed up at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and on the capital’s borders after two farmers’ organisation’s announced visits on Sunday and Monday to the site where some wrestlers are protesting, police said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Saturday announced that it will hold nationwide protests in support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Delhi Police have planned elaborate security arrangements near Jantar Mantar and the city’s bordering areas ahead of the visit, the officials said.

A senior Delhi Police official said stringent security measures will be put in place near Jantar Mantar for the delegation’s visit, PTI reported.

Another official said checking in the bordering areas will be beefed up and barricades put in place.

Additional deployment will be made, especially in the bordering areas, and patrolling enhanced, the police said.

On Sunday, several senior Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh, with hundreds of farmers, will visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar and extend the fullest support to the wrestlers, the farmers’ union said in a statement.

The outfit also demanded the immediate arrest of Singh.

The announcement regarding Sunday’s visit comes a day after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political), a breakaway group of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, said a large number of farmers would gather at Jantar Mantar on Monday (May 8) in support of the wrestlers.

Several wrestlers have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar since 23 April, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh. On 28 April, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with the allegations.

With inputs from PTI

