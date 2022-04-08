Delhi Police Special Cell arrests Babu Wasim who supplied arms to northeast Delhi rioter Shahrukh Khan

Since Delhi riots 2020, the investigating team was trying to find Babu Wasim. Last year, a Delhi court declared Babu Wasim absconding and a 'Proclaimed Offender'

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested arms supplier Babu Wasim, who has allegedly supplied weapons to northeast Delhi rioter Shahrukh Khan, alias Pathan.

In a statement, Delhi Police Special Cell said that during interrogation, Babu Wasim has accepted that the pistol which was used by Shahrukh during the Delhi riots was provided by him.

During the Delhi riots, the image of Shahrukh, wearing red shirt and pointing a pistol at a policeman went viral. In March 2020, police arrested Pathan from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

Shahrukh was arrested from his friend's house in Shamli and was brought back to Delhi.

According to reports, Shahrukh did not have a criminal record but he was seen moving around with members of the Chenu gang, who operates in Northeast Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The gang is also allegedly involved in cases of of murder, robbery, kidnapping and Arms Act.

During the initial probe, Delhi Police suspected that Pathan had procured the pistol, which he used to allegedly fire during the riots, from Uttar Pradesh.

During the Delhi riots 2020, Shahrukh pointed his pistol at Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahiya who had resolutely stood his ground and even showed his stick in front of a gun-wielding accused.

The forensic team which investigated the Delhi riot sites in the northeast of the capital found more than 500 cartridges of ammunitions which are often used by gangs.

Police had said that pistols of .32 mm, .9 mm and .315 mm calibres were mostly used in the Delhi riots.

For the unversed, in February 2020, a massive riot was planned and executed in Delhi during the anti-CAA and NRC protest.

A group of protesters had begun a sit-in near the Jaffarabad metro station and also blocked the roads. When some BJP supporters started a pro-CAA gathering, it was alleged that anti-CAA protestors had started pelting stones at them.

After this, a scuffle broke out between the two groups, and vehicles and shops were damaged.

The riots in Delhi went on from 23 to 29 February 2022. As per the data by the government, at least 53 people were killed during the riots and several others were injured.

More than 1,800 arrests were made and over 750 FIRs filed in the case. Since the Delhi riots 2020, the police have filed around 352 charge sheets, while the verdicts have come in 16 cases.

