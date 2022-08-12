Ahead of the Independence Day, the Delhi Police has recovered around 2,000 cartridges and arrested six people for their alleged role in smuggling arms and ammunition into the national capital, officials said.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Independence Day, the Delhi Police has recovered around 2,000 cartridges and arrested six people for their alleged role in smuggling arms and ammunition into the national capital, officials said on Friday.

A huge quantity of ammunition, including 2,000 live cartridges, was recovered from their possession, NDTV report quoted the police as saying. The accused were arrested from Anand Vihar in the national capital with two bags of cartridges, the report added.

Police said a case has been registered and investigation is on.

"This consignment was intended for Lucknow. Prima facie it appears to be a part of criminal network. Terror angle cannot be ruled out," said Vikramjit Singh, ACP, Eastern Range.

As India gears up for the Independence Day celebrations, security has been beefed up across the national capital.

Police have intensified patrolling and vehicle checks and tight security arrangements have been made at all sensitive places in Delhi, including Metro stations, railway stations, airports and markets.

Hotels, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and a verification drive of tenants and servants is being carried out, officials said.

With inputs from agencies

