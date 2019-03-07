Delhi Police lodges FIR in CGO Complex fire that killed one CISF personnel, says blaze was caused by short circuit

New Delhi: An FIR was registered in the CGO Complex fire under sections 436 and 304 A of the Indian Penal code, police said on Wednesday.

The body of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who died in the fire that broke out at the office of the Ministry of Social Justice in Delhi has been sent to his native village in Rajasthan after completion of the autopsy.

"A PCR call was received regarding fire at the fifth floor of Antyodaya Bhawan of the Ministry of Social Justice's Divyaangjan Shashktikaran Department. The fire apparently was due to short circuit. Around 20 fire tenders were pressed in action and the fire was completely doused after 3 hours," police said in a statement.

CISF shift commander MP Godara, a 57-year-old from Rajasthan, was deployed in the fifth floor of the complex. He went upstairs with the team and was caught amid thick smoke. Godara was shifted to AIIMS where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Post-mortem examination has already been conducted and his body has been sent to his native village in Rajasthan," police said.

