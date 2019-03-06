You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Fire breaks out in 5th floor of Delhi's CGO complex; no casualties, blaze brought under control by 24 fire tenders

India FP Staff Mar 06, 2019 09:40:59 IST

A fire broke out on the 5th floor of the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at the CGO Complex in Delhi's Pragati Vihar near Lodhi Road around 8.30 am on Wednesday. However, the blaze was brought under control and the cooling process was initiated soon after. No casualties were reported so far.

According to ANI, 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The building reportedly is 11 storeyed and the entire 5th floor was engulfed by the blaze.

The complex comprises of many Central government offices including a branch of Indian Air Force, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Forests and Environment among others.

According to the Times of India, the fire started from the office of Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment and Disability. More details are awaited.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 09:40:59 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores