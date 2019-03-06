Fire breaks out in 5th floor of Delhi's CGO complex; no casualties, blaze brought under control by 24 fire tenders

A fire broke out on the 5th floor of the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at the CGO Complex in Delhi's Pragati Vihar near Lodhi Road around 8.30 am on Wednesday. However, the blaze was brought under control and the cooling process was initiated soon after. No casualties were reported so far.

According to ANI, 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The building reportedly is 11 storeyed and the entire 5th floor was engulfed by the blaze.

The complex comprises of many Central government offices including a branch of Indian Air Force, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Forests and Environment among others.

According to the Times of India, the fire started from the office of Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment and Disability. More details are awaited.

Fire breaks out on the 5th floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex. It started from the office of Ministery of social justice empowerment and disability. pic.twitter.com/VKcJjdMDIG — Raj Shekhar Jha (@rajshekharTOI) March 6, 2019

