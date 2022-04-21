Delhi Police install CCTV cameras in Jahangirpuri, to set up temporary monitoring station

The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday

New Delhi: Delhi Police installed several CCTV cameras in Delhi's Jahangirpuri days after the area witnessed clashes between members of two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Police will also install a temporary monitoring station, ANI reported.

Delhi police have installed several CCTV cameras in Jahangirpuri area. Police will also install a temporary monitoring station. pic.twitter.com/aalJQQgwnE — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area with the help of local police.

According to PTI, bulldozers rolled into troubled Jahangirpuri on Wednesday morning and tore down several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque as part of the anti-encroachment drive. The Supreme Court had to intervene twice to stop the drive after it took cognizance of a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against the demolition. In less than two hours, several shops and businesses were pulled down amid scenes of chaos, with many owners insisting their establishments had the sanction of the Delhi Development Authority and the local civic body.

Officials of NDMC removed temporary kiosks on the pavement, ramps with the help of sevem JCB/Bulldozers, as per an official statement.

During the encroachment removal drive, eight trucks and four mini Tata Ace were deployed along with a manpower of 70-80 and officials of NDMC and sufficient police force. About two kilometre of road near Kushal cinema were cleared from encroachment, 25 items were seized and 20 tonnes of garbage were lifted, the statement added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress leaders visited violence-hit Jahangirpuri on Thursday but was stopped by the police from going to the area where an anti-encroachment drive was conducted. The Congress delegation included former union minister Ajay Maken and AICC in-charge of the state unit Shaktisinh Gohil.

The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

