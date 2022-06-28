Delhi Police get custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for four more days
He was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity'
The Delhi Police on Tuesday got a four-day further remand of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, ANI reported.
The journalist who was arrested by the cyber unit of the Delhi Police on Monday was produced before the Patiala House Court in the national capital on Tuesday.
#WATCH | Delhi: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair brought to Patiala House Court.
He was earlier sent to 1-day police remand after being arrested last night over allegations of hurting the religious sentiments of a community. pic.twitter.com/i7wlqxQKVr
— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022
The Alt News co-founder was arrested for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity."
Also read: Explained: The two cases against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and the reason for his arrest
With inputs from agencies
