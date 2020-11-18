Delhi Police Constable recruitment: Admit card 2020 for central region released at ssc-cr.org

The SSC will be conducting paper-1 for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police from 27 November to 14 December

The Staff Selection Commission has released the Delhi Police Constable admit card 2020 for the central region at ssc-cr.org. Registered candidates can download Delhi Police Constable admit card 2020 from the website of SSC Central Region.

The SSC will be conducting paper-1 for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police from 27 November to 14 December, according to The Times of India.

How to download Delhi Police Constable admit card 2020

Step 1: Search for SSC Central region or directly visit ssc-cr.org

Step 2: Look for the link of admit card for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police

Step 3: Clicking on that link you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: On that page, click on the link for downloading the admit card and then on Proceed Now option

Step 5: Admit Card can be downloaded by using registration ID, roll number or personal details

Step 6: Use any one of the three options and download hall ticket

Candidates need to carry SSC Delhi Police Constable admit card 2020 to exam centres as they will not be allowed to sit for the exam without it. Candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, exam name and exam centre will be mentioned on the Delhi Police Constable admit card 2020.

Those appearing for SSC Delhi Police Constable exam 2020 will also have to carry a valid ID proof to the exam centres. It is required for the verification of the identity of candidates.

Candidates should approach the authorities concerned in case they find any discrepancy in the admit card. Candidates may not be allowed to take the test if there is a mismatch in personal details of them.

The SSC in August invited application for 5,846 posts of constables in Delhi Police. Of the total vacancies, 3,433 are for men and 1,944 for women. Out of the remaining posts, 243 are for male and 226 for female constables in the ex-servicemen and others category.