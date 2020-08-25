Delhi Police Constable 2020 recruitment: SSC invites application for 5,846 posts; apply before 7 Sept on ssc.nic.in

The registration process began on 1 August and the Staff Service Commission will be conducting the exam between 27 November and 14 December

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for recruitment of constable (executive) male and female in Delhi Police. Applicants can submit their applications by 7 September.

In its notification, the commission has asked candidates not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to the website due to heavy page load during the closing days.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the registration process began on 1 August. The SSC will be conducting the exam between 27 November and 14 December.

Through the recruitment process, SSC will fill 5,846 posts of constables. Of these, 3,433 vacancies are for men and 1,944 are for women. There are 243 posts for male constables in the ex-servicemen and others category and 226 post for women in the same category. The eligibility criteria includes a age limit of minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years (as on 1 July 2020) among other things. The candidates should also have passed Class 10 from a recognised board.

Candidates will be shortlisted category-wise on the basis of their merit in the computer-based exam. The physical endurance and measurement test (PE and MT) will be conducted in Delhi, Jagran Josh reported.

The shortlisted candidates will be medically examined in selected government hospitals in Delhi.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Here’s the direct link to apply: https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/Apply

The pay scale of constables (executive) in Delhi Police is between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100. For further details on the SSC Delhi Police recruitment 2020, click here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_CEDP_01082020.pdf