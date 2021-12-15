Delhi Police Constable exam: SSC likely to release results today; check details here

The result of the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020 was earlier scheduled to be declared on 31 October but got delayed due to unavoidable reasons, as per the official notice by the SSC

The Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020 results are expected to be announced by the Staff Selection Commission today, 15 December. The result for the post of constable (executive) – male and female will be available online on the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

Simple steps to check SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020

Visit the SSC’s official website - ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for SSC Constable in Delhi Police 2020 results

Enter the login details required by the SSC and then click on submit

The SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020

Keep a hard copy of the SSC result for further need

The result of the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020 was earlier scheduled to be declared on 31 October but got delayed due to unavoidable reasons, as per the official notice by the SSC. Check the official notice here.

The Commission conducted the examination between 27 November and 16 December last year to fill a total of 5,846 posts in the organisation. The minimum marks required to qualify the written exam stage for the post of constable in Delhi Police was 35 percent. However, marks relaxation was applicable for candidates belonging to the reserved category. For aspirants belonging to SC/ST/OBC/EWS categories, the cut-off is 30 percent. For ex-servicemen, the cut-off is 25 percent.

Applicants who passed the SSC Constable written exam will be eligible to appear for a Physical Standard Test (PST) , followed by a physical efficiency test (PET), as the the SSC.

The application process for the Delhi Police Constable was started by SCC on 1 August last year and concluded on 7 September 2020.

A salary within the pay range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 along with a Grade pay of Rs 2,000 will be given for the post of constable in Delhi Police.

For more details and query, candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.