Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020: SSC postpones result declaration date from 31 October to 15 December

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the result declaration date for Delhi Police Constable Exam 2020 to 15 December, 2021. The results for the post of constable (Executive) – Male and Female — were previously to be declared on 31 October.

The announcement of the results has been delayed due to unavoidable reasons, said an official notice released by the SSC.

Candidates can check the official website of Staff Selection Commission https://ssc.nic.in/ for more details.

A direct link to the official notification is as below: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Notice_CEDP_2020_01112021.pdf

The recruitment for SSC constables in Delhi Police will be carried out for as many as 5,846 posts. The application process began on 1 August and concluded on 7 September last year.

The examination was conducted between 27 November and 16 December last year. It was a computer-based exam and the minimum marks required to qualify the written exam was 35 percent. However, there were relaxations for candidates belonging to the reserved category. For SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates, the cut-off is 30 percent while the cut-off for ex-servicemen in 25 percent.

Once a candidate qualifies the written exam, they will have to also qualify a Physical Standard Test (PST) which will be followed by a physical efficiency test (PET). The physical test comprises of long jump, high jump and racing.

If an applicant qualifies in all the three rounds, only then will they be appointed as the Delhi Police constables. The minimum height required for male candidates is 170 cm, whereas the minimum height of female candidates should be at least 157 cm.

Once a candidate is selected for the post of constable in Delhi Police, they will get a salary within the pay range of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 along with a Grade pay of Rs 2,000.

