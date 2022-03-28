Delhi Police busts high-profile Prostitution Racket, 3 arrested

On 21 March, the IGI Police received information through a secret informer about the prostitution racket being operated in the vicinity of the Aerocity area at IGI Airport

New Delhi: A team of officials from Indira Gandhi International Airport Police station busted a prostitution racket and arrested three accused in the case including the girl, as informed the police official on Monday.

On 21 March, the IGI Police received information through a secret informer about the prostitution racket being operated in the vicinity of the Aerocity area at IGI Airport. A special team of police was formed to conduct raids in the area.

The police team reached the Aerocity area and caught the accused broker identified as Naveen red-handed who had come to drop a woman, involved in the racket, at the hotel. The police apprehended the woman inside the hotel and caught Naveen outside the hotel.

The police said the accused Naveen was contacted through a secret informer. To track the accused, a room was also booked in Hotel Holiday Inn.

Naveen came to the hotel with a woman to drop her to the decoy customer waiting already. He dropped her at the porch of the Hotel and took a certain sum of money in advance. After that, the girl reached the hotel and took advance money from the decoy customer. At the direction of the decoy customer, the raiding team entered the hotel room and the girl was apprehended with the help of lady police.

