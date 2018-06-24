Football world cup 2018

Delhi Police arrests Indian Army Major in Meerut for murder of fellow officer's wife, cops say they have 'solid clues'

India FP Staff Jun 24, 2018 15:01:03 IST

An Indian Army Major, Nikhil Handa, was arrested in Meerut's Daurala on Friday in connection with the death of the wife of another Major. Handa has been accused of murdering the woman, who was found dead with her throat slit near the Delhi Cantonment metro station at the Brar Square area.

According to News18Delhi Police will bring him to the national capital for further investigation.

Representational image. AFP

The police had registered a case of unnatural death as the woman's body was found lying in a pool of blood. The police had said that the body bore signs as if it was run over by a vehicle. However, they did not rule out the possibility that she could have been murdered first and then run over by the killer.

"We received a call for an accident but later found injuries on her neck. We are registering a murder case. We have solid clues about the accused. Her husband identified her," DCP (west) Vijay Kumar told ANI on Saturday.

According to News18, the woman's identity was ascertained after the army officer went to the police station around 4 pm to register a missing person complaint. The police said that the woman had left home to visit the army hospital for a physiotherapy session at around 10 am, after which she went missing.

Passersby informed the police about the body lying near the metro station around 1 pm.

 


