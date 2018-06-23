Body of Army major's wife found with throat slit in New Delhi's Brar square area

The body of a woman, who was reportedly the wife of an Indian Army officer, was found in New Delhi at around 1 pm on Saturday afternoon, media reports said.

The body, with its throat slit, was found near the Delhi Cantt metro station at the Brar Square area, ANI reported. The police has registered a case of unnatural death as the woman's body was found lying in a pool of blood. The police further said that the body bore signs as if it was run over by a vehicle, however, they did not rule out the possibility that she could have been murdered first and then run over by the killer, News18 reported.

"We received call for an accident but later found injuries on her neck. We are registering a murder case. We have solid clues about the accused. Her husband identified her," DCP (west) Vijay Kumar told ANI.

According to the report, the woman's identity was ascertained after the army officer went to the police station around 4.00 pm to get a missing complaint lodged. The police revealed that the woman had left home to visit the army hospital for a physiotherapy session at around 10.00 am after which she went missing.

Passerby informed the police about the body lying near the metro station around 1.00 pm.

NDTV reported that the woman was dropped outside the hospital by an office vehicle assigned to the Major. However, when the driver went for her pick up, he was told that the woman did not turn up for the check up. The report further said that woman was last seen taking a lift in another car from outside the hospital after she was dropped by the driver.

Based on preliminary information, the police have said that the woman may have known the culprit. They further said that there were no signs of struggle, which rules out sexual assault or robbery as the motive behind the murder. The News18 report further said that all the ornaments on the woman's body were intact.