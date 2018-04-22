Delhi Police arrest teen for punching two-month-old son to death; 17-yr-old suspected his wife was unfaithful

New Delhi: A teenager allegedly killed his two-month-old son on Saturday on the suspicion that he was born out of his wife's illicit affair, police said.

The incident was reported from outer Delhi's Mangolpuri on Saturday evening. The father of the infant allegedly killed him by raining punches on him, they added.

The child's mother is also a minor. The two got married 10 months ago, the police said.

The incident took place when the girl had gone to Palika Bazar to look for a job of a salesgirl leaving the infant behind with her husband. When she returned home, she found the baby lying motionless and her husband was nowhere to be seen. She took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

She informed the police following which her husband was apprehended.

The 17-year-old boy told police that he suspected that his wife was having an extra-marital affair and that the child was someone else's.

The juvenile had earlier been apprehended in several cases of mobile snatching and was currently unemployed.

In a similar incident, a mentally disturbed woman had allegedly decapitated her eight-month-old son's and mutilated his body in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar on the intervening night of 19 and 20 April.