Delhi: Over 90 vehicles burn into ashes as massive fire breaks out at metro parking in Jamia Nagar

At least 10 cars, three two-wheelers, 30 e-rickshaws and 50 old e-rickshaws were razed down to ashes after a massive fire broke out at a metro parking area in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Wednesday morning.

According to Delhi Fire Service department, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

No causality was reported, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said a call regarding a fire incident in main Tikona Park in the Jamia Nagar area was received around 5 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"Several vehicles including, 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaw caught fire in a metro parking," Garg said, adding the blaze has been brought under control.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

Several incidents of fire have been reported in the recent past in the national capital Delhi.

In the early hours of Wednesday (8 June), a fire broke out in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the North block. Another report of fire was received from telephone exchange room in the North Block around 12.18 am.

Around 12:18 am, the fire department received a fire call from North block (Home Ministry room number 82 A, B in the telephone exchange," said a fire department official.

On 13 May, 27 people died after a massive fire broke out at an office building in Mundka in Delhi.

