Delhi-NCR witness heavy rainfall and thunderstorms; min temperature at 7°C above normal

The Weather Department has predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till 9 January.

FP Staff January 08, 2022 08:18:27 IST
Delhi and its adjoining areas witnessed heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in the early hours of Saturday.  Due to a western disturbance, Delhi-NCR is likely to receive light rain or drizzle, with a generally cloudy sky throughout the day on 7 January.

After heavy rainfall, the minimum temperature in Delhi was almost 7 degrees Celcius above normal.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and Delhi NCR (Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat (UP) and Tizara (Rajasthan)," tweeted India Meteorological Department.

With rain lashing several parts of Delhi and the temperature dipping further, homeless people are taking refuge in night shelters.

The Weather Department has predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till 9 January.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital improved to 'poor' from 'very poor' category on Friday, a day after the national capital experienced intermittent rain spells, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 273, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

