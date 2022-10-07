Delhi NCR should brace for another choking winters as stubble burning continues in Punjab

New Delhi: Capital New Delhi and neighbouring cities are likely to face another winter filled with pollution as stubble burning continues in Punjab.

In the latest visuals coming from the state, farmers can be seen burning crop residue which is a major source of pollution in Delhi NCR.

Stubble burning continues in Punjab; visuals from Amritsar pic.twitter.com/B2QIjmWrgQ — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2022

Farmers have blamed the state government for not providing stubble-cutting machines to them.

According to a report by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s (IARI) Consortium for Research, Punjab saw an increase in stubble-burning incidents from zero on 29 September 29 to 8 on 30 September and 45 on 1 October.

On 5 October, a total of 130 paddy residue-burning events were recorded in the state.

