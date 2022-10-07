India

Delhi NCR should brace for another choking winters as stubble burning continues in Punjab

According to a report by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute's (IARI) Consortium for Research, Punjab saw an increase in stubble-burning incidents from zero on 29 September 29 to 8 on 30 September and 45 on 1 October

FP Staff October 07, 2022 15:29:12 IST
Stubble burning in Punjab. ANI

New Delhi: Capital New Delhi and neighbouring cities are likely to face another winter filled with pollution as stubble burning continues in Punjab.

In the latest visuals coming from the state, farmers can be seen burning crop residue which is a major source of pollution in Delhi NCR.

Farmers have blamed the state government for not providing stubble-cutting machines to them.

According to a report by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute’s (IARI) Consortium for Research, Punjab saw an increase in stubble-burning incidents from zero on 29 September 29 to 8 on 30 September and 45 on 1 October.

On 5 October, a total of 130 paddy residue-burning events were recorded in the state.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: October 07, 2022 15:29:12 IST

