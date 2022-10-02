New Delhi: In a horrific turn of events, a 25-year old Hindu youth was allegedly stabbed several times until death by three Muslim men in Delhi’s Sundar Nagri while tens of people watched the murder, and no one came to the rescue.

The incident came to light after a CCTV video emerged on Social media showing the youth’s tragic murder and helplessness of the bystanders.

The victim – Manish, a resident of Sunder Nagri – was rushed to a hospital immediately after the accused fled on Saturday night where he was declared dead on arrival, told police.

The viral video of the incident shows three men walking toward the victim and rounding him up for chat. Later when Manish sees knife in their hands, he tries to flee the scene but is unable to escape as one of them had him by his collar.

A youth named Manish was stabbed to death in Sunder Nagri area of ​​Delhi, 3 accused (Aalam, Bilal and Faizan) arrested by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/b6OS7v1s0k — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) October 1, 2022

Later the three men are seen mercilessly stabbing the victim multiple times. After several stabs, Manish falls on the road, and a man gathers courage to go near and tell the accused men to back off. Consequently, the three accused fled while brandishing knife.

As per cops, the incident occurred at around 7.30 pm.

The arrests, however came in the morning after the video went viral and residents staged protests across the Sundar Nagri area.

Delhi | A 25-yr-old man identified as Manish was stabbed to death by 3 men of a different community in the Sunder Nagri area of North East Delhi last night. Three suspects were identified for their alleged involvement in the case. Prima facie notice is old enmity: Police pic.twitter.com/6JhJMIOlwi — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

They were identified as Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan, all natives of Sunder Nagri.

Prima facie, police suspecting an old enmity as the reason behind the brutal murder. Heavy deployment in the area has been done to avoid any law and order conflict.

