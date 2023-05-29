In a shocking piece of news from the national capital, a 16-year-old minor girl was brutally stabbed to death by her alleged boyfriend on Sunday. The accused who has been identified as 20-year-old Sahil was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, hours after he committed the gruesome crime. The entire episode has been caught on CCTV camera, showing the man attacking the minor girl and further stabbing her mercilessly, while onlookers stand as mute spectators. As reported by ANI, the incident took place under the limits of Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy Police Station. The boy and the girl were reportedly in a relationship following which they had a quarrel on Sunday night, that escalated into a violent assault.

The shocking video of the assault that is presently making rounds on the internet shows the man pinning the minor against the wall and stabbing her multiple times before hitting her head with a boulder. A few locals can be seen present at the scene, but none of them intervened.

The assault lasted for nearly 90 seconds during which the accused brutally stabbed the girl, hit her with the boulder, and kicked her. The footage also shows him walking away without any hesitation.

As soon as the incident was reported by the deceased’s father, the Delhi Police came into action and registered a case in the matter. The accused who was absconding after the incident has been booked under multiple charges including Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with Shahbad Dairy police station and was arrested later.

Meanwhile, the girl’s body has been sent for a postmortem and the reports are yet to be received by the authorities.

The incident, which has yet again raised concerns about safety in the national capital, drew the attention of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Tweeting about the same, the CM wrote, “A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance.”

While many other AAP leaders also reacted to the gruesome murder, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal shared worries about the union territory becoming “extremely unsafe for women and girls”, as she went on to call for a high-level meeting with the government.

