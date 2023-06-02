Delhi Murder Case: Sakshi sent screenshot of chat with 'ex-boyfriend' to Sahil on Instagram

Sakshi Murder Case: In the notorious Sakshi murder case, in which accused Sahil Khan stabbed her over 20 times and bludgeoned her head with a slab, Friday threw up a surprise.

The Instagram chats between the two have come to light and they, according to reports, pointed towards a possible love triangle, or at least jealousy as a motive for the grisly murder.

According to reports, victim Sakshi had sent a screenshot of Praveen’s message to Sahil.

It is believed that after this chat, a fight started between the two. Sakshi had sent the screenshot on April 15.

In her message to Sahil, the victim Sakshi had urged him to not get involved in an argument with Praveen.

However, after this both of them sent several Instagram reels to each other. The details of this entire chat has now been revealed.

The Instagram chat had started on April 6 when Sakshi sent Sahil a ‘Hi’. Along with this, something is probably written in code on a paper which has been attached.

Officials involved in the investigation has reportedly revealed that apart from this particular account, Sakshi used to communicate with Sahil through another account, which was closed due to some reason.

Instagram chat between Sakshi and Praveen

Officials told the media that Sahil was furious after seeing the screenshot of the Instagram chat between Sakshi and Praveen.

At 2 am on April 14, Praveen had approached Sakshi on social media and wanted to talk to her.

Sakshi had also chatted with her friend Neetu, alleging that her parents had locked her in the house and had taken away her phone.

Sakshi’s parents had reportedly confined their daughter at home after coming to know of her relationship with Sahil.

Sahil has been accused of brutally killing Sakshi on May 28. The accused alleged stabbed her 20 times and also hit her with stones. The video of this incident was captured by CCTV cameras.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.