Delhi Murder Case: For full half hour Sakshi’s body kept lying where Sahil had killed her before someone called police

Public apathy in the case of the notorious Shahbad Dairy murder case in which a teen girl was stabbed and bludgeoned to death by Sahil Sarfaraz amid thoroughfare reached its pinnacle when locals who witnessed the attack and did not intervene also did not call the police even as the girl lay dead in a pool of her own blood.

The 16-year-old was first stabbed multiple times, then her head was bludgeoned by Sahil Sarfaraz. Her lifeless body lay at the crime spot for over half an hour.

According to police sources, they received the first call from a local after 9 PM and the CCTV footage showed Sahil started attacking her at 8:44 PM and continued till 8:46 PM until she succumbed.

He later walked off on foot to Rithala where he dumped the murder weapon and later boarded two buses to reach Bulandshahr. He was arrested from there, the next day, ANI reported.

Post his arrest, Sahil showed no remorse for the act. According to police he could not answer some of the questions police had for him. And so, cops believe that he is trying to mislead them.

It seems only half of the facts which led to this brutal murder have been revealed so far. Apart from the motive, it is still unclear why the victim was not living with her parents from past 10 days.

The girl’s family told police that she was living with her friend since past 10 days. About this friend, the family informed that her husband is in jail and she has an infant daughter. The deceased was supposed to return to her house the day she was killed.

Sakshi’s mother, while demanding capital punishment for the accused, said that the daughter was living in her friend’s house for the last 10 days. However, she also says that she tried to ask the daughter about Sahil several times, but she did not tell anything.

What Police have found so far?

1. Tattoo: According to News 18 report, the victim had a tattoo on her hand bearing the name “Praveen” which police say could also be a cause of frequent fights between Sahil and the girl and her eventual killing.

2. Sahil, an AC mechanic and the deceased girl were reportedly in a relationship since 2021. However, recently, the victim had broken off ties with Sahil and was reportedly willing to reunite with her ex-boyfriend, whose name has not been revealed. Over this, Sahil had also threatened to kill the girl.

3. According to a report by News18, it has been revealed that the accused Sahil had been engaging in conversations with multiple girls on social media. The report indicates that upon discovering this, Sakshi expressed her desire to end her relationship with Sahil and avoid any further communication with him.

4. Sahil had purchased a knife approximately 15 days prior to the incident and had premeditated Sakshi’s murder.

5. During the police interrogation, Sahil allegedly confessed that his anger stemmed from Sakshi’s apparent disregard towards him.

What still needs to be uncovered?

Despite witnessing the horrific attack as it happened, why did locals didn’t make any effort to stop him?

After stabbing the victim multiple times and smashing her head repeatedly with a rock, Sahil walks for 3 kilometre. Literally no one called police for the next 20 minutes Niether did anyone go near to the victim’s dead body.

Was it just a coincidence or lack of apathy in people or they were letting Sahil escape from the crime scene?

Police say the victim was on her way to attend birthday party of her friend’s son and the accused intercepted her. But the family says she has not been at home since 10 days. Where was she then?

