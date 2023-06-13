Delhi-Mumbai airfare goes sky-high, one way flight costs Rs 14,000

If you are planning to fly from Delhi to Mumbai, then you should book your flight tickets in advance, as the prices are skyrocketing right now. The 24-hour advance non-stop flight is currently priced around Rs 14,000 or even more. The airfare is considered among the priciest domestic fares in the world, and this surge in the airfare has raised concern among the travellers.

The cheapest airfare for tickets on Wednesday was Rs 11,000 for a one-way, non-stop flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

Even with a weak rupee, a traveller from India will find the last-minute fare on the busiest domestic routes in the US, UK, Australia, China, South Korea, and South Africa priced lower.

There are various reasons due to which the flight tickets are getting expensive. One major reason could be the Summer vacations in the month of June. The demand for flights increase during this month, which leads the airlines to hike ticket prices for specific routes.

Second reason could be the collapse of Go First Airlines, which was the third largest carrier in the country.

Additionally, some experts have pointed out that the increase in fuel prices and inflation are another factor contributing to this sharp increase of flight tickets.

The price hike of flight tickets has become a common thing now. Earlier, Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Aviation Minister, chaired a high-level meeting. He urged the airlines to self-regulate the price of ticket and maintain reasonable price levels.

He added, according to NDTV, that airlines have a social responsibility as well, and there should be a limit when it comes to increasing airfare.

With inputs from agencies

