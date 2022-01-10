The National Capital has been seeing a high number of daily coronavirus – 22,751 single-day infections were reported on Sunday with a positivity rate of 23.5 percent

As Delhi continues to witness a rise in coronavirus cases — the National Capital witnessed a 12 percent jump in new infections as it added 22,751 cases on Sunday — the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ruled out a complete lockdown, but is mulling further restrictions.

Here’s what we know so far.

DDMA curbs

According to various news channels and websites, the DDMA said that some additional restrictions could kick in without causing any “disadvantage” to the public.

This was discussed at a meeting, chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with several senior officials from the health ministry.

News agency ANI has reported that dine-in service restaurants is likely to be discontinued in Delhi. However, the take-away services will continue.

Earlier, eateries and bars in the National Capital were allowed to run with a 50 percent capacity to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

It was also reported that restrictions imposed in Delhi should also be imposed in National Capital Territory Region to prevent rise in cases.

Curbs in Delhi

The new curbs being mulled come on top of the existing restrictions that have been imposed in Delhi.

The DDMA had last week ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas, and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport.

Shops inside malls and at marketplaces are operating on an odd-even basis between 10 am and 8 pm.

On 4 January, Delhi officials had also announced a weekend curfew from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday in the city.

According to officials, no non-essential movement would be allowed during the weekend curfew and government officials were ordered to 'work from home'.

Only 20 people are allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

What did Kejriwal say?

The DDMA’s decision not to impose a full lockdown, is in sync with what Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a day ago.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said that the government had no plans to impose lockdown

as yet.

"Rising COVID-19 cases are a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalised. Wearing mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear mask. There is no plan to impose lockdown as of now," Kejriwal said.

“Our attempt is to impose minimum restrictions so livelihoods are not affected,” Kejriwal added.

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi logged 17 deaths due to COVID-19 and 22,751 infections on Sunday as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 percent.

Sunday's daily count was the highest the Capital has recorded since 1 May when it saw 25,219 cases with a positivity rate of 31.61 percent.

Government data showed that a total of 1,618 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals and of them, 44 were on ventilator support.

With inputs from agencies

