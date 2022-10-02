New Delhi: Police Sunday arrested two construction workers in South Delhi’s Lodhi colony slum for allegedly killing a six-year-old as human sacrifice.

Allegedly, the throat of the minor was slit to attain prosperity.

Accused were identified as Vijay Kumar and Amar Kumar, both from Bihar. They worked at the same construction site as the parents of the deceased boy.

As per cops, the accused under the influence of some drugs picked up the boy and took him to their shanty. Allegedly, they first hit him with a blunt object and later slit his throat with a kitchen knife.

Main accused Vijay confessed to the murder, claiming that he had taken ‘prasad’ after which he thought that he had to perform a ‘human sacrifice’ to attain prosperity.

At around 10:30 pm on Saturday, when the boy was going to his shed, the accused called him to their cooking space and killed him by first attacking on his head and then slitting his throat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said.

In the complaint, the boy’s father said some women were singing bhajans at the construction site after dinner and his son was around.

However, when they were about to leave for their respective sheds, the boy went missing.

The complainant said he followed the cues and found his son’s body, oozing blood at Vijay’s house lying beneath the cot.

A crime team along with experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the spot and the body was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, the DCP said.

According to the officer, accused Vijay has said in his disclosure statement that after consuming ‘prasad’, he was disillusioned that he had to perform a ‘human sacrifice’ in order to gain prosperity and hence killed the boy.

Based on the statement of the boy’s father, a case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Police said the kitchen knife used in the murder and the clothes the accused were wearing during the crime have been recovered.

