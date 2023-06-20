Delhi Metro to launch new QR-based ticket system by June-end, check details
To use the new technology, commuters need to use the Delhi Metro Rail app. After making the payment, the app will generate a QR code. Commuters can place their phones in front of the QR code scanner at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates to enter the Metro station
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is testing a new ticket system that uses QR codes. This means that instead of waiting in long lines for tokens, commuters can simply use their phones. The technology is almost ready, and DMRC plans to launch it by the end of June.
To use the new technology, commuters need to use the Delhi Metro Rail app. After making the payment, the app will generate a QR code. Commuters can place their phones in front of the QR code scanner at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates to enter the Metro station.
Even with the new QR code e-tickets, commuters can still choose to buy tokens, use smart cards, or purchase paper-based QR tickets. However, DMRC plans to phase out the use of tokens in the long run.
First, DMRC is testing the technology internally to make sure it works smoothly and generates QR code tickets without any problems. They want to identify and fix any issues before making it available to passengers.
To help with the transition to QR code technology, DMRC recently introduced QR code-based paper tickets on all its Metro lines. At least two gates at each Metro station can read QR codes. However, there have been some problems and glitches with the new system.
Despite these challenges, DMRC is determined to improve the technology and fix any issues found during the trials. The goal is to make ticketing more efficient and user-friendly for Metro passengers, which will improve the overall commuting experience in Delhi.
Currently, about 75 per cent of DMRC commuters use smart cards. This number increased to 78 per cent in May last year, but was around 70 per cent before the COVID-19 pandemic.
With inputs from agencies
