Delhi metro shuts all gates of THESE three stations due to 'security reasons'

The gates of all the metro stations which were closed on Friday afternoon, were opened by DMRC after few minutes

The Delhi Metro shut all the gates of three metro stations - ITO metro station, Jama Masjid metro station and Delhi Gate metro station - for a brief period of time on Friday afternoon. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the gates of the station were shut due to "security reasons".

The Dhansa Bus Stand metro station of the Delhi metro was also shut by the DMRC today afternoon for the same reason.

Within minutes after the announcement of shutting down of metro station gates in Delhi, DMRC took to Twitter to update that all the entry and exit gates at Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid, ITO metro stations were opened for commuters.

All gates are now open for entry / exit at Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid Metro Stations. https://t.co/dMlWSgfPFH — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 17, 2022

All gates of Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid Metro Stations are closed. https://t.co/q95nt3rBri — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 17, 2022

The DMRC did not specific the "security reasons" for which it had shut the metro station gates on Friday.

It may be possible that the gates were shut to avoid any untoward incidents in the capital after Friday namaz, prayers, in Delhi.

Protests were report in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and other places over the "controversial" remarks by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad.

