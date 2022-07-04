Delhi Metro services disrupted on busy Yellow Line after woman jumps in front of train at Jor Bagh station
Delhi Metro Yellow line services from Central Secretariat to Green Park were disrupted after a woman passenger jumped in front of a moving metro and got hit
Delhi Metro Yellow line services from Central Secretariat to Green Park were disrupted on Monday morning after a woman passenger jumped in front of a moving metro.
The woman jumped in front of the metro entering Jor Bagh station and got hit today morning. The metro train was en route HUDA City Centre station in Gurugram
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, or DMRC, around 11:20 am on Monday posted a tweet, informing: "Delay in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh. Normal service on all other lines."
Yellow Line Update
Delay in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh.
Normal service on all other lines.
— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 4, 2022
Delhi Metro Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.
The DMRC in another tweet around 11:30 am said that normal services on the yellow line were resumed.
Further details from DMRC and police authorities are awaited.
Today's incident comes is less than a week after a 50-year-old man, on Thursday (30 June, 2022) jumped in front of a metro train at Moolchand station of Delhi Metro's Violet Line.
The injured was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Delhi's maximum temperature drops to 30.7 degrees Celsius; light rain likely on Monday
The national capital has recorded 23.8 mm of rainfall against a normal of 31.1 mm since 1 June, when the monsoon season starts in the country
Restrictions on vehicular movement owing to rains, Congress protests, says Delhi Traffic Police
An official said diversions have been created at key points expecting traffic jams. He said the rains are unlikely to cause much disruption but added protests could hamper the movement of vehicles.
Traffic in Delhi affected by Congress protests against Agnipath scheme
Congress MPs and leaders sat on a 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on 19 June in solidarity with the youths protesting the Centre's newly announced Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Armed Forces