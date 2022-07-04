Delhi Metro services disrupted on busy Yellow Line after woman jumps in front of train at Jor Bagh station

Delhi Metro Yellow line services from Central Secretariat to Green Park were disrupted after a woman passenger jumped in front of a moving metro and got hit

Delhi Metro Yellow line services from Central Secretariat to Green Park were disrupted on Monday morning after a woman passenger jumped in front of a moving metro.

The woman jumped in front of the metro entering Jor Bagh station and got hit today morning. The metro train was en route HUDA City Centre station in Gurugram

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, or DMRC, around 11:20 am on Monday posted a tweet, informing: "Delay in services from Central Secretariat to Green Park due to a passenger on track at Jor Bagh. Normal service on all other lines."

Delhi Metro Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

The DMRC in another tweet around 11:30 am said that normal services on the yellow line were resumed.

Further details from DMRC and police authorities are awaited.

Today's incident comes is less than a week after a 50-year-old man, on Thursday (30 June, 2022) jumped in front of a metro train at Moolchand station of Delhi Metro's Violet Line.

The injured was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

