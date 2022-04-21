India

Delhi Metro Blue line services delayed between Dwarka and Noida, Ghaziabad, Vaishali; office goers irked

While commuters took to Twitter to express their anger, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed that services on all the other metro lines were normal

FP Staff April 21, 2022 11:23:39 IST
Delhi Metro Blue Line services get delayed- Twitter/@OfficialDMRC

Delhi Metro's Blue line services were delayed on Thursday morning, giving tough time to commuters during the peak office hours. Travellers to and from Dwarka Sector 21, Noida Electronic City and Vaishali had to wait longer for the metro due to the delayed movement of trains and disruption in services on one of the congested lines of metro in the national capital.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet mentioned about the late running of metro on Blue line. The post said apart from Blue line, metro services on all the other lines of Delhi metro were normal.

The Delhi Metro Blue Line runs between Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, Ghaziabad. It consists of 44 metro stations. The distance of the complete line is around 50.56 km. Also, there is an additional branch line incorporated from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, with a length of 6.25 km. Several commuters and especially office goers were irked due to the delay in service in Delhi Metro's Blue line. For the unversed there are several offices in Noida and many people from parts of NCR travel to Noida for work. Here's what Delhi Metro Blue line commuters said after delay in service:

Office goers were largely affected by the disruption in metro services on the Blue line with many saying that they might have to lose a day's salary.

Updated Date: April 21, 2022 11:27:19 IST

