Delhi Metro Blue line services delayed between Dwarka and Noida, Ghaziabad, Vaishali; office goers irked

Delhi Metro's Blue line services were delayed on Thursday morning, giving tough time to commuters during the peak office hours. Travellers to and from Dwarka Sector 21, Noida Electronic City and Vaishali had to wait longer for the metro due to the delayed movement of trains and disruption in services on one of the congested lines of metro in the national capital.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet mentioned about the late running of metro on Blue line. The post said apart from Blue line, metro services on all the other lines of Delhi metro were normal.

Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 21, 2022

The Delhi Metro Blue Line runs between Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City and Vaishali, Ghaziabad. It consists of 44 metro stations. The distance of the complete line is around 50.56 km. Also, there is an additional branch line incorporated from Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, with a length of 6.25 km. Several commuters and especially office goers were irked due to the delay in service in Delhi Metro's Blue line. For the unversed there are several offices in Noida and many people from parts of NCR travel to Noida for work. Here's what Delhi Metro Blue line commuters said after delay in service:

Office going people stucked in between. This is 2nd time in less than 30 days. Issues in any other lines? pic.twitter.com/HCp9JR10CR — Abhay Shukla (@_abhayshukla) April 21, 2022

From Bahadurgarh at green line, I reached metro station at 7:50 to take metro for Kirtinagar. One metro come for Inderlok at 7:59, then next metro again for Inderlok at 8:06. Then next metro came for Kirtinagar at 8:15. 25 minute I have to wait at metro station. (2/2) — Sunil Kumar 🇮🇳 (@infoKSunil) April 21, 2022

@OfficialDMRC Board from Vaishali metro (Blue line) at8:23 & it has been more than 50 min just reached Yamuna Bank. This is really frustrating for commuters. Pls improve service.. — Akshay Pratap (@imakshaypratap) April 21, 2022

Thanks for the delay. Came to know only after entering station and waiting for some time. Announcement at entry itself could have saved time as I had to reach office early today. — Yogesh Mathur (@YogeshM29990615) April 21, 2022

I can't feel my legs anymore , It's been more than an hour to reach Mandi house from Golf course (noida).So delayed . — Ajay Kushwaha (@AjayKus93332003) April 21, 2022

It took me 1 hr 30 min almost double time to reach Mandi house from Dwarka, pls see if these issues can be avoided in working days — Shiv Kumar Yadav (@ShivYadav2301) April 21, 2022

Office goers were largely affected by the disruption in metro services on the Blue line with many saying that they might have to lose a day's salary.

