Delhi Metro Blue Line services delayed again in peak office hours, commuters express anger on social media

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet said that there is a delay in metro services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali metro station

Delhi Metro services on Blue Line are delayed on Thursday morning. In a post on Twitter, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that there is a delay in metro services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali metro station.

The DMRC further said that metro services on all other lines were normal.

Most offices of Delhi-NCR are in Noida and a number of people travel daily on this metro route.

Today's delay in Blue Line Delhi Metro services comes within days after a large number of commuter faced hardship for almost an hour-and-a-half on Monday (6 June) when the services on the same metro line were impacted due to a technical snag.

A number of Delhi Metro commuters took to Twitter after the delay in Blue Line services were announced. Some asked how long will it be taking for the services on the metro line to get normal, while people shared about the duration that they had to wait at the platform for the metro train.

Here's what they said:

Metro is considered to be a lifeline for people in Delhi-NCR as it helps cover long distance in short time and is also economical. It also helps in saving travel time.

