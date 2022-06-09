Delhi Metro Blue Line services delayed again in peak office hours, commuters express anger on social media
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet said that there is a delay in metro services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali metro station
Delhi Metro services on Blue Line are delayed on Thursday morning. In a post on Twitter, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that there is a delay in metro services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali metro station.
The DMRC further said that metro services on all other lines were normal.
Blue Line Update
Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali.
Normal service on all other lines.
— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 9, 2022
Most offices of Delhi-NCR are in Noida and a number of people travel daily on this metro route.
Today's delay in Blue Line Delhi Metro services comes within days after a large number of commuter faced hardship for almost an hour-and-a-half on Monday (6 June) when the services on the same metro line were impacted due to a technical snag.
A number of Delhi Metro commuters took to Twitter after the delay in Blue Line services were announced. Some asked how long will it be taking for the services on the metro line to get normal, while people shared about the duration that they had to wait at the platform for the metro train.
Here's what they said:
How much time it will take to resume normal services?
— Vimal (@gupt1001) June 9, 2022
There is lack of responsibility and accountability.
— Vivek (@vikek2020) June 9, 2022
Today again... I waited 15 minutes...
— Vishnu Dwivedi (@vish_177) June 9, 2022
It took 20 mins from vaishali to karkarduma. all plan accordingly
— Abhishek Pandey (@gotoabhishek) June 9, 2022
There is a lot of problems in blue line again and again
— upendra bhatt (@upendrabhatt17) June 9, 2022
Today my exam but metro again delay. DMRC customer care number not working. No app update. @OfficialDMRC
— vikash kumar (@vikashk193) June 9, 2022
I'm standing at supreme Court last 30 minutes,poor management of u all people.
— Rizwan Hashmi (@alrizwan786) June 9, 2022
Metro is considered to be a lifeline for people in Delhi-NCR as it helps cover long distance in short time and is also economical. It also helps in saving travel time.
