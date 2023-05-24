Delhi meat shop’s smart offer has consumers lining up to dispose Rs 2000 currency notes

Sealing the deal for those looking at disposing currency, a Delhi meat shop has put out a smart offer to lure customers as well as to boost sales. The RBI’s decision to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency note has triggered a frenzy among those hoarding cash at home. They do not know what to do with Rs 2000 denomination notes stashed away as savings. People are scrambling to get their hands on cash, and petrol pumps have become cash transaction hotspots. And, in most cases, customers are doling out Rs 2,000 notes.

Amid the ensuing chaos, a smart Delhi shopkeeper decided to make the most of it. The internet is buzzing with viral pictures that feature a poster displayed by a meat shop in Delhi’s GTB Nagar. The image shows the ‘pink’ notes — the Rs. 2,000 currency notes, cleverly stuck on the poster alongside a catchy message that says, “Give us Rs 2000 and take goods of Rs 2100 from Sardar, a pure meat shop, G.T.B Nagar.”

The smart marketing move has not gone unnoticed by netizens who reacted with admiration. One user commented, “Business sense is all about grabbing the opportunity.” Another user commented, “Mahatma Gandhi will not even be able to see that his value is lost in a Delhi meat shop.”

Netizens also pointed out similar tactics used by shops in various cities. One user remarked, “It’s not limited to Delhi or any specific place; every business is jumping in to earn as much as they can.”

Another user shared a witty anecdote, saying, “Bengalureans are even smarter. We order food online for Cash on Delivery and pay with a Rs 2000 note.”

Mahatma Gandhi ne socha bhi nahi hoga ki meat shop me unki value badh jaayegi pic.twitter.com/0j8K86jzdj — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 23, 2023

Earlier, last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it was withdrawing Rs 2,000 denomination notes from circulation. Beginning May 23, the RBI’s 19 regional offices and other banks began accepting Rs 2,000 notes in exchange for lower denomination currency.

