MCD Polls LIVE: Exit polls and Congress routed as AAP betters unexpectedly good BJP show to end 15-year saffron run

#DelhiMCDPolls | AAP crosses majority mark, wins 126 seats, BJP wins 97 seats as counting continues. Congress wins 7, leads on 3 and Independent candidates win 3. Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/tdlVFmXAvn

In a fiercely fought battle, the BJP began the day by leading in the initial trends for nearly one and a half hour initially, however, the trends started shifting as the AAP gained the lead and maintained thereafter until the final results were declared.

The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Way earlier than the final results were declared, celebrations started at the Aam Aadmi Party office in the national capital after the trends showed that the party is set to take over the MCD from the BJP.

According to the latest data shared by the Election Commission, the AAP won 126 wards out of 250 so far. The BJP, which has been ruling the civic body since 2007, managed to win 97 seats with the party leading on 6 seats till 2 pm, thus facing a defeat in the MCD polls after 15 years.

The Aam Aadmi Party crossed the halfway mark gaining a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections on Wednesday, thus uprooting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 15-year-long rule in the city's civic body.

We thank the people of Delhi for giving the mandate to AAP. This is not just a win but a big responsibility to make Delhi cleaner and better: Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/nHg8ZNAtsw

I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing change: Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as the party wins the Delhi MCD elections pic.twitter.com/UOctd9VjVC

"I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM's blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calls a meeting of its key office bearers of Delhi today evening at the BJP HQ. Later a meeting of winning councillors of Delhi MCD Polls has also been called: BJP Sources

It is a big victory. This was a big task to achieve. I extend congratulations to all including Kejriwal ji: Former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh on AAP's win in the Delhi MCD elections pic.twitter.com/yix85hqDoR

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election began at 8 am, Wednesday to decide the winner of the high-stakes civic polls where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) face each other.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on 4 December with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates were in the fray.

The high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.

Exit polls have predicted that AAP is poised for a big victory in the municipal polls, with BJP coming in a

distant second. The Congress will get only a handful of seats.

For the counting, the Commission has set up 42 counting centres across the city. 68 Election Observers have already been deployed by the Commission under whose supervision the counting of votes shall be carried out by the Returning Officers in the presence of candidates or their representatives.

Further, the Commission has also deployed 136 engineers from Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) at these counting centres to attend to any technical issues regarding the EVMs which may arise during the counting of votes.

Special Media Rooms to facilitate viewing of live results on the Commission’s web portal on the LED screens at these 42 counting centres.

These centres will be under multi-layered security and entry of persons authorized by the Commission shall only be allowed by the security personnel deployed at these centres.

Though mobile phone use has been allowed inside these centres, the same is restricted to the designated areas only as per instructions of RO/SEC.

A Media Centre has also been set up at SEC (HQ) at Nigam Bhawan, Kashmere Gate for the Media personnel to view live results of the elections starting from 8 am onwards.

Delhi had witnessed high-decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and MPs hit the streets for door-to-door campaigning and meetings to garner public support.

The BJP, which has governed the civic body in Delhi since 2007, is looking to maintain its winning streak.

However, the exit polls, which came a day after the polling for MCD elections, predicted that AAP led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will now also rule the municipal corporation of the national capital for the first time.

The polls predicted that BJP, which has won three successive civic elections in the national capital, will be ousted from power in the first election since the re-unification of the municipal corporations.

The exit polls also predicted a poor performance by Congress and indicated that the party has failed to revive itself in the national capital.

This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations – NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on 22 May.

