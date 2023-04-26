Delhi Mayor Election 2023: AAP’s Shelly Oberoi wins unopposed after BJP Candidate withdraws nomination

Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi was unanimously elected mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdraws her nomination.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the party decided to withdraw from the election as leaders of AAP are not ready to make MCD functional by not allowing the formation of the Standing and Ward Committees despite our best efforts.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Oberoi. He tweeted “Congratulations Shelly and Aley on again becoming Mayor and Dy Mayor, this time unopposed. Best wishes to both. People have huge expectations from us. Work hard to meet their expectations,”.

Congratulations Shelly and Aley on again becoming Mayor and Dy Mayor, this time unopposed. Best wishes to both. People have huge expectations from us. Work hard to meet their expectations — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 26, 2023

The civic polls held on December 4 last year were the first after the three corporations were unified into the MCD and a fresh delimitation exercise was carried out, reducing the number of wards from 272 in 2012 to 250.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category.

The city gets a new mayor after the end of a financial year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.