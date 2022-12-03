Delhi man stabs live-in partner to death, arrested in Punjab
The police believe that the man may have drawn inspiration from Aftab Poonawala, who is also accused of killing and dismembering his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar.
New Delhi: In yet another horrific incident, a man was reportedly arrested in Punjab for allegedly stabbing and killing his 35-year-old live-in partner in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, the police said.
Similarly, Rekha Rani’s body was recovered from her rented residence in Ganesh Nagar with stab wounds on the jaw. She was living there with her 16-year-old daughter, reported NDTV.
According to the police, the accused identified as Manpreet was already married with two children, and lived in Paschim Vihar. He was friends with Rekha since 2015. Soon after, the accused started feeling trapped in the relationship and planned to murder his live-in partner to get away.
DCP West told ANI, “Investigation revealed he’s married and lived in Paschim Vihar with wife and children. He was friends with this woman for the past five to six years and used to visit her frequently. They often quarrelled.”
He gave her young daughter sleeping pills, and when she dozed off, he stabbed Rekha to death on 1 December. The police also stated that he had bought the knife to chop off Rekha’s body, however, feared getting caught by her daughter.
Additionally, the cops also revealed that the accused is also wanted in multiple kidnapping and murder cases. A case has been registered against him for murder, causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence, or giving false information to screen the offender.
