Delhi man slits mother's throat to 'set her free', reads Gita by her body, pens 77 page suicide note before dying

He kept his mother’s dead body for three days till it decomposed and raised alarm among neighbours. For three days, he wrote a 77-page long suicide note in which he wrote how he killed his mom. He used deodorants and perfumes to cover the foul smell

New Delhi: In a horrific incident a 25-year-old man left behind a 77-page long suicide note after killing himself with a knife, days after he killed his mother in Budh Vihar area of New Delhi. He kept his mother’s dead body for three days till it decomposed and raised alarm among neighbours.

The deceased were identified as Kshitij and Mithilesh. Police said Mithilesh was a widower.

According to police, the man killed his mother three days ago and her body was found in the bathroom. The son killed self with a knife on Sunday.

For three days, he wrote a 77-page long suicide note in which he reportedly mentioned why and how he finished his family. Kshitij used deodorants and perfumes to cover the foul smell.

However, the smell reached neighbors and they alerted police on Sunday at around 7 PM. Police team that reached his home found doors locked from inside. They made a forced entry from the balcony of the house only to find a highly decomposed body of Mithilesh in the bathroom.

Later, they found kshitij’s body too in one of the rooms lying in pool of blood. He killed himself the same day, said Pranav Tayal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

“We also found a suicide note of about 77 pages at the spot written by Kshitij,” he added saying the man was battling through ‘depression’ since he was jobless from months.

In the note, Kshitij admitted that he killed his mother on Thursday. Later, he died by slitting his neck. We sent crime teams and forensic science lab teams to the spot. Legal action has been initiated in the case,” the DCP added.

“He mentioned that since his childhood he had been lonely and had no friends. He also wrote about his father and the problems he had with him. After his father died, he stated, his mother did not give him money and both he and his mother were suffering from a disease,” a police officer said.

The note said his mother had “gone through a lot and he wanted to free her”, the officer said.

Kshitij wrote that he first strangled his mother with a chain. After 10 minutes, he slit her throat because he had read somewhere that “the soul would not attain salvation if a person was strangled”, the police said.

He also read a chapter from the Bhagavad Gita and sprinkled ‘Ganga Jal’ or holy water on his mother’s body so that she attained salvation, police added.

Police said nothing suspicious has been detected yet. They are trying to contact relatives to know about the family. Kshitij’s father, Shri Niwas, was a retired government official. After his death, the mother and son had survived on his monthly pension, the police said.

(with inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.