Delhi man mistakes water tank for UFO amid heavy smog blankets, post goes viral

The deteriorating air condition in Delhi is no surprise anymore as people in the national capital continue to gasp for some fresh air. As the city continues to remain under a thick layer of smog and toxic air, several offices and schools have been also forced to remain closed for the time being. Amid rising concerns over the pollution across the city, it has triggered a hilarious meme fest on social media as people have taken the opportunity to churn out some funny jokes about the problem. While several hilarious posts have been surfacing on Twitter, an image has now left the internet in splits after a man mistook a water tank for a UFO due to pollution.

Yes, you’ve heard it right! The image of the ‘UFO’ in Delhi was shared by a user on Twitter as he noted that he got the picture from a friend in Delhi. If you look closely at the image, it is clear that the water tank stands amid thick smog, however, resembles more like a UFO (unidentified flying object). While the top of the tower is a bit visible, the lower part of the structure remains almost invisible, thus giving an illusion of a UFO hovering in the sky.

text from a friend in delhi pic.twitter.com/UteRaiMIOi — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 7, 2022



The text message also said that the pollution is so high that the water tank seemed like a UFO.

You will definitely need to double-check the picture for yourself. Since being posted on Monday, the Twitter post has gone viral with 39,000 likes and several retweets. People also flooded the comment section with laughing emojis as they found it quite funny.

One wrote, “haters will say it’s photoshop”, while another commented, “Yep, there is basically a toxic haze hanging on the air at all hours of the day. It is worst during the dawn and the evening, which is expected for smog.”

Speaking about the air quality conditions in Delhi, it remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday morning.

