Delhi: Man injures three members of a family with iron rod over pet dog

On the statement of the owner of the dog, a case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

A man injured three members of a family in his neighbourhood with an iron rod allegedly after their pet dog barked at him. The incident took place in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi.

The man also hit the dog with the iron rod and injured it.

According to IndiaToday, the man can be seen hitting the dog as well as it's owner in the CCTV footage.

According to IndiaTVNews, Rakshit, the neighbour described the incident saying, "Dharamveer Dahiya is our neighbour, and was passing through our house when our pet dog who sits at the gate, barked at him. This made him very angry, and he grabbed the dog by its tail, threw him and started beating him."

Rakshit later intervened, after which an argument started, during which Dharamveer hit him with a brick. He went inside to get an iron pipe and hit two other members of the family apart from Rakshit.

Dharamveer first hit the dog with an iron pipe, and then attacked Rakshit's maternal uncle with the pipe, due to which he fell on the spot.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV. On the statement of Rakshit, an FIR has been registered under sections 589, 22, 308, 323, 341 and 451 of the IPC, under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

