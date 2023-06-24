India

Delhi man gets delivery after 4 years of ordering product, says 'never lose hope'

Nitin Agarwal's startling revelation that his eagerly anticipated AliExpress cargo finally arrived to him four years sparked an outpouring of comments on social media.

This world has no derth of e-commerce websites. While some are working efficiently, others become infamous due to poor service. One such site, AliExpress, which is now banned in India has delivered a long-awaited order to a techie hailing from Delhi. The man, after receiving the product, couldn’t help but feel hopeful. “Never lose hope,” tweeted Nitin Agarwal. The techno-geek’s post, sharing the extraordinary incident on the micro-blogging site, has now gone viral.

Nitin recently disclosed that a product he had ordered from AliExpress – a website for online shopping owned by Ali Baba – in 2019, has finally been delivered to him after a wait of four long years.

Agarwal tweeted, “Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from Ali Express (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today.” Alongside his tweet, he shared a photo of the package which had some Chinese characters imprinted on it. The date of the order was also written as May 2019 on the parcel. Notably, AliExpress was banned in India in June 2020.

Nitin Agarwal’s startling revelation that his eagerly anticipated AliExpress cargo finally arrived to him four years later, sparked an outpouring of comments on social media.

While some users were indeed surprised, others couldn’t help but exclaim, “Waah. I wish I could be that lucky”.

 

 

 

Upon hearing the matter, one of the Twitter users hoped of receiving the order which he had purchased in December 2019.

Similar to this incident, one of the users shared his own experience of receiving the parcel after 8 months from Ali Express.

In 2020, India decided to ban several Chinese apps due to safety concerns. AliEexpress was well-known for its goods, accessories, and other products at an affordable cost. It was a go-to option for people looking for great deals and bulk purchases. There are various alternatives for this e-commerce website which include Banggood, DHgate, Flipkart, Amazon and many others.

