Delhi man gets delivery after 4 years of ordering product, says 'never lose hope'

This world has no derth of e-commerce websites. While some are working efficiently, others become infamous due to poor service. One such site, AliExpress, which is now banned in India has delivered a long-awaited order to a techie hailing from Delhi. The man, after receiving the product, couldn’t help but feel hopeful. “Never lose hope,” tweeted Nitin Agarwal. The techno-geek’s post, sharing the extraordinary incident on the micro-blogging site, has now gone viral.

Nitin recently disclosed that a product he had ordered from AliExpress – a website for online shopping owned by Ali Baba – in 2019, has finally been delivered to him after a wait of four long years.

Agarwal tweeted, “Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from Ali Express (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today.” Alongside his tweet, he shared a photo of the package which had some Chinese characters imprinted on it. The date of the order was also written as May 2019 on the parcel. Notably, AliExpress was banned in India in June 2020.

Nitin Agarwal’s startling revelation that his eagerly anticipated AliExpress cargo finally arrived to him four years later, sparked an outpouring of comments on social media.

While some users were indeed surprised, others couldn’t help but exclaim, “Waah. I wish I could be that lucky”.

Holy cow — Optimist (@opt_i_mistic) June 22, 2023

How the… 😐 — Mr Android Dog (@MrAndroidDog) June 21, 2023

Waah. I wish I could be that lucky. — Asif Iqbal Shaik (@AS1F_IQ) June 21, 2023

Upon hearing the matter, one of the Twitter users hoped of receiving the order which he had purchased in December 2019.

I ordered 2 products in 2019 December So I can hope it might get delivered someday — Varun Vasisht (@varun4yaars) June 21, 2023

Similar to this incident, one of the users shared his own experience of receiving the parcel after 8 months from Ali Express.

I too received my parcel after 8 months from AliExpress. Till then AliExpress refunded my amount too 🙂 — Laxmikant Bhumkar (@LuckyBhumkar) June 22, 2023

In 2020, India decided to ban several Chinese apps due to safety concerns. AliEexpress was well-known for its goods, accessories, and other products at an affordable cost. It was a go-to option for people looking for great deals and bulk purchases. There are various alternatives for this e-commerce website which include Banggood, DHgate, Flipkart, Amazon and many others.

