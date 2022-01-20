Delhi logs 12,306 new COVID cases, 10% lower than yesterday; National Capital past peak, says Jain

Delhi reported 28,867 fresh COVID-19 cases on 13 January, the highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said it seems that the peak of the third COVID-19 wave has gone past in the National Capital, even as he cautioned that the city is not out of the danger zone yet.

Jain said Delhi saw a record surge in the number of daily cases recently with over 28,000 cases registered in a day.

"That spike which Delhi saw can be considered as the peak of the coronavirus wave and it seems that we are past the peak now…. The number of daily cases has come down in the last few days. Over 13,000 cases were recorded yesterday with a positivity rate of close to 24 per cent. And today, the number of cases is lesser than that," he said.

The National Capital reported 28,867 fresh COVID-19 cases on 13 January, the highest single-day spike here since the start of the pandemic, with a positivity rate of 29.21 per cent.

Jain said that the authorities will monitor the situation in the coming days before making a decision on relaxing curbs.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Thursday recorded 12,306 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 per cent.

The number of deaths reported in the National Capital on Thursday is the highest since 10 June last year when 44 people succumbed to the coronavirus. Nearly 396 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in Delhi in January so far.

The capital has been witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases except on Wednesday when it recorded 13,785 new cases.

On Tuesday, Delhi logged 11,684 cases, as compared to 12,527 infections on Monday.

-With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.