Delhi lockdown extended for another week to contain COVID-19 spread
Arvind Kejriwal said is being extended because the gains made so far, in terms of lower positivity rate and number of new cases, cannot be lost due to relaxations now
The Delhi government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown by one more week to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the National Capital.
The lockdown imposed on 19 April has been extended for the fourth time till 24 May morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am on 17 May.
The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.
Making the announcement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.
"We have been witnessing good recovery following the lockdown. coronavirus cases have been on a decline. We don't want to lose the gain that we have made in the last few days. We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.
On Saturday, the National Capital recorded 6,430 new COVID-19 cases and 337 deaths, while the positivity rate dipped to 11.32 percent. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases in a day.
With inputs from PTI
