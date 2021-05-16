Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: The total tally of COVID-19 infections in the country rose to 2,46,84,077 while the toll climbed to 2,70,284

Auto refresh feeds

Thane has added 1,490 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,99,451, an official said on Sunday. Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 57 more people, pushing the toll in the district to 8,427, he said.

The first #OxygenExpress to Kerala has reached Ernakulam from Kalinganagar with medical Oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the State. pic.twitter.com/zqLYCbvSRC

BKC (243), Dahisar (183) and Mulund (154) jumbo Covid care facilities to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure after India Meteorological Department warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city, a BMC official said on Sunday. The BMC on Saturday night shifted 580 patients from

Satav, considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had tested positive for coronavirus infection on 22 April. Satav was later diagnosed with a new viral infection and was in a critical condition.

Congress MP Rajiv Satav died at a private hospital in Pune on Sunday, days after recovering from coronavirus infection, reports news agency PTI quoting hospital sources. The 46-year-old leader was on ventilator support at the hospital after his health deteriorated.

The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,07,95,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 percent, the data stated.

India recorded 3.11 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,46,84,077, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. A total of 3,11,170 new cases were reported in a day, while the toll climbed to 2,70,284 with 4,077 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Coronavirus Latest News Updates: India recorded 3.11 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,46,84,077, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. A total of 3,11,170 new cases were reported in a day, while the toll climbed to 2,70,284 with 4,077 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The second batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad, said reports.

The Centre has asked states and union territories to refrain from approving additional categories as frontline workers for vaccination, and recommended doing so using only vaccines procured directly by them.

The missive from Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan came after states like Odisha included railway staff, forest guards, oxygen plant employees and other categories as front line workers (FLW).

"It has been learnt that some states/UTs are approving additional categories of persons as FLWs belonging to different departments (like govt departments of banking, railways, and transport etc).

"In this regard, states/UTS are advised to please note that the FLWs categories and their definition has been very clearly communicated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and no change in the categories of FLWS and their definition has been made by the Government of India."

"Thus, it is advised that states/UTs should adhere to these categories as defined by MoHFW based on the recommendations of the NEGVAC," the letter from Bhushan to chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, dated 15 May, said.

Bhushan said the COVID-19 vaccination drive has entered Phase-3 from 1 May this year in which all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above can be included for vaccination as per state's decision.

He said this phase of vaccination drive is being guided by liberalised pricing and accelerated national COVID-19 vaccination strategy which has been explained to the states and Union Territories during multiple meetings held in the last fortnight.

He said according to the new strategy, Health Care Workers (HCWS), FLWs and people above 45 years are being vaccinated using vaccine supplies made free of cost to states and Union Territories by the Government of India.

He said people aged above 18 years are to be vaccinated using vaccines procured directly by states, Union Territories and private hospitals.

"However, states may like to make provisions for other categories of FLWs beyond the categories communicated by MoHFW as FLWs from the vaccines directly procured by state governments. A suitable provision is also being made in Co-WIN for on-site registration and vaccination of such facilitated cohorts of beneficiaries that the states may identify to be benefitted exclusively out of the vaccine doses directly procured by the States," he said.

The railway unions have demanded that its staffers, who have been working through the coronavirus crisis, be treated as frontline workers and even Railway minister Piyush Goyal, sources said, had assured them of help.

"If state police, central police organisations, armed forces, Home Guards, prison staff are frontline workers, why aren't our stationmasters, guards, and running staff considered the same? It's not fair," an officer said.