Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India records 3.11 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 4,077 deaths in 24 hours
Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: The total tally of COVID-19 infections in the country rose to 2,46,84,077 while the toll climbed to 2,70,284
Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19
निशब्द !— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 16, 2021
आज एक ऐसा साथी खो दिया जिसने सार्वजनिक जीवन का पहला कदम युवा कांग्रेस में मेरे साथ रखा और आज तक साथ चले पर आज...
राजीव सातव की सादगी, बेबाक़ मुस्कराहट, ज़मीनी जुड़ाव, नेत्रत्व और पार्टी से निष्ठा और दोस्ती सदा याद आयेंगी।
अलविदा मेरे दोस्त !
जहाँ रहो, चमकते रहो !!! pic.twitter.com/5N94NggcHu
Cyclone Tauktae: BMC shifts 580 COVID-19 patients to civic hospitals
Second consignment of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad
Telangana: Second consignment of Sputnik V arrives in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/eEWWhd85YK— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2021
First Oxygen Express to Kerala from Kalinganagar reaches Ernakulam
The first #OxygenExpress to Kerala has reached Ernakulam from Kalinganagar with medical Oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the State. pic.twitter.com/zqLYCbvSRC— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 16, 2021
Maharashtra's Thane reports 1,490 new COVID-19 cases, 57 more deaths
Thane has added 1,490 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,99,451, an official said on Sunday. Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 57 more people, pushing the toll in the district to 8,427, he said.
PTI
Coronavirus Latest News Updates: India recorded 3.11 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,46,84,077, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. A total of 3,11,170 new cases were reported in a day, while the toll climbed to 2,70,284 with 4,077 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The second batch of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad, said reports.
The Centre has asked states and union territories to refrain from approving additional categories as frontline workers for vaccination, and recommended doing so using only vaccines procured directly by them.
The missive from Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan came after states like Odisha included railway staff, forest guards, oxygen plant employees and other categories as front line workers (FLW).
"It has been learnt that some states/UTs are approving additional categories of persons as FLWs belonging to different departments (like govt departments of banking, railways, and transport etc).
"In this regard, states/UTS are advised to please note that the FLWs categories and their definition has been very clearly communicated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and no change in the categories of FLWS and their definition has been made by the Government of India."
"Thus, it is advised that states/UTs should adhere to these categories as defined by MoHFW based on the recommendations of the NEGVAC," the letter from Bhushan to chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, dated 15 May, said.
Bhushan said the COVID-19 vaccination drive has entered Phase-3 from 1 May this year in which all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above can be included for vaccination as per state's decision.
He said this phase of vaccination drive is being guided by liberalised pricing and accelerated national COVID-19 vaccination strategy which has been explained to the states and Union Territories during multiple meetings held in the last fortnight.
He said according to the new strategy, Health Care Workers (HCWS), FLWs and people above 45 years are being vaccinated using vaccine supplies made free of cost to states and Union Territories by the Government of India.
He said people aged above 18 years are to be vaccinated using vaccines procured directly by states, Union Territories and private hospitals.
"However, states may like to make provisions for other categories of FLWs beyond the categories communicated by MoHFW as FLWs from the vaccines directly procured by state governments. A suitable provision is also being made in Co-WIN for on-site registration and vaccination of such facilitated cohorts of beneficiaries that the states may identify to be benefitted exclusively out of the vaccine doses directly procured by the States," he said.
The railway unions have demanded that its staffers, who have been working through the coronavirus crisis, be treated as frontline workers and even Railway minister Piyush Goyal, sources said, had assured them of help.
"If state police, central police organisations, armed forces, Home Guards, prison staff are frontline workers, why aren't our stationmasters, guards, and running staff considered the same? It's not fair," an officer said.
