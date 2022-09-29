Delhi Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia’s aide Vijay Nair ‘uncooperative’ ‘evasive’ in CBI probe, ‘destroyed’ evidence

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) communications strategist Vijay Nair, who is a close aide of Manish Sisodia, became the first accused to be arrested in the alleged Delhi liquor scam, but has not been cooperating with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, said the agency in a Delhi court.

Vijay Nair ‘uncooperative’ with CBI

Going by the CBI’s submission in the court, such WhatsApp chats have been recovered from his mobile phones that “reveal” that Nair “the media communication in-charge of the ruling party in Delhi was actively involved in the formulation of the liquor policy”.

According to the CBI, “the accused was further involved in meeting with the other co-accused and liquor manufacturers as well as distributors in different hotels at Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi for arranging ill-gotten money through hawala operators/channels and for arranging 6% commission out of the 12% profits from the wholesale distributors on the major brands of liquor in Delhi during the period from November, 2021 to July, 2022.”

The CBI also submitted to the court allegations that this 6 per cent commission “out of the profits” was meant to be distributed among highly placed government officials and bureaucrats.

Vijay Nair is ‘stalling’ probe

The CBI also informed the court that Vijay Nair, while he had joined the investigation on six different occasions, was actually “not cooperating” in the investigation; instead, he “had tried to conceal true facts relating to the conspiracy in respect to commission of the alleged offences, the roles played by the other co-accused, including the public servants…”

The investigation agency probing the Delhi liquor scam also told the court that Vijay Nair was stonewalling giving information about “the trail of ill-gotten money received through hawala channels”.

Nair, allegedly, has been giving “evasive” answers to the queries of the CBI, “avoided replies” on “false pretexts”.

Vijay Nair ‘concealing’ evidence

The CBI also contended that while Vijay Nair had furnished two mobile phones, “on examination, both these mobile phones were found to have been already formatted by him and thus, he had deliberately formatted the said mobile phones and destroyed the evidence which could have been recovered from the data stored therein.”

Some of the data, the CBI said, had also been “deleted”.

It was in these grounds that the court granted the CBI with five-day custody of Nair.

Who is Vijay Nair?

Vijay Nair was the CEO of Only Much Louder (OML), an event company in the business of organising music festivals and big-ticket shows, apart from six other companies. He had joined AAP as a social media volunteer and was also active in fund-raising in 2013. During 2019 his role changed and he became the sole manager of AAP’s campaign.

