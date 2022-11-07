New Delhi: In a significant development, Dinesh Arora, a businessman and close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Monday became an approver in the liquor scam case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier today moved a plea in Delhi court under 306 Crpc to make Arora an accused and a witness in the case, according to Free Press Journal.

A few days ago, the same court had granted anticipatory bail to Arora after CBI didn’t oppose the bail plea in the case.

The court granted him bail on the condition that he will join the investigation as and when he is summoned and if an event of arrest arises, he can be released after he furnishes a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the investigating officer, added the report.

Sisodia was among 15 others booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers, some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case.

It was alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in the excise policy and undue favours were extended to the licence holders including waiver or reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

However, Sisodia and the AAP have said the corruption allegations are politically motivated.

With inputs from agencies

