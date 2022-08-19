Delhi liquor 'scam': CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold press conference at 12 pm
The CBI on Friday conducted raids at 21 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the premises of Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference today at 12 pm. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation raid on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case is still underway.
Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to hold a press conference today at 12 noon. CBI raid at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence is underway.
The CBI on Friday conducted raids at 21 locations, including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the premises of Delhi Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister slammed the BJP for harassing people doing good work and said that the saffron party was rattled by the development work that the AAP government is doing in Delhi. "CBI has arrived. We are honest, building a future for lakhs of children. Unfortunate that in this country, whoever does good work is hassled just like this, that is why our country is still not number-1," said Sisodia in a series of tweets.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier today said that there have been raids in the past and nothing have come out of them and neither will it this time too.
