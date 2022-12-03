Delhi liquor scam case: CBI summons KCR's daughter K Kavitha for questioning

Hyderabad: K Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear as a witness on Tuesday in the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Kavitha, who is a former MP and now a Member of the Legislative Council, reportedly has been given a choice of appearing either at the CBI headquarters in the national capital or the probe agency’s Hyderabad office.

Issuing a notice to Kavitha, the CBI said, “During the course of investigation of the subject cited case, certain facts have emerged with which you may be acquainted with, hence you examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation.”

Notably, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is also one of the accused in the matter which is linked to the Delhi government’s new liquor policy that was scrapped later after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena sought a CBI probe into the alleged corruption.

The AAP-led administration in the national capital has said that the Lt Governor’s decision was wrong as the city government lost hundreds of crores in projected revenue after the policy was scrapped.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.