Delhi liquor policy case: Raghav Chadha, 3rd AAP leader, named in supplementary chargesheet

In a major blow to the AAP government in the national capital, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday named party MP Raghav Chadha in the supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi liquor scam case. However, he has not been named as an accused.

According to the chargesheet, AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s PA C Arvind told the ED about a meeting held at Manish Sisodia’s residence with Raghav Chadha in attendance.

As per C Arvind’s statement, the meeting was also attended by Punjab Excise Commissioner, an accused in the case, Vijay Nair and several other officers from the Punjab Excise Directorate.

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that after MP Sanjay Singh, now the name of Raghav Chadha has also come in the charge sheet. “It shows that leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia, Raghav Chadda and Vijay Nair were all in touch with liquor traders of different corners of the country or the restaurants and pub owners of Delhi and kept collecting money for the party by favouring them.

The Delhi BJP President has said that Chadha’s name has come in the charge sheet today but the discussion of his nexus with some big liquor traders of Punjab has remained in the media and political corridors since the scam started coming to light.

The BJP had stepped up its attack on the Kejriwal government following the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities related to the implementation of the now-scrapped Excise Policy, 2021-22.

The city government withdrew the policy last year after Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged violation of rules and lapses in its implementation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.