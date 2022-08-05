Delhi LG pulls up Arvind Kejriwal government as Montenegro consulate complains of dirty water supply

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena received a complaint letter from consulate of Montenegro about dirty water supply after which he immediately directed the chief secretary to resolve the matter and reminded CM Kejriwal to 'address matter that affect India’s image globally'

New Delhi: In what may be dubbed as a major embarrassment to the global image of India owing to the negligence of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the consulate of Montenegro on Friday complained to the LG about dirty water supply.

Taking note of the matter LG Vinai Kumar Saxena immediately directed the chief secretary to resolve the matter as he pulled up chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, reminding him to “address matter that affect India’s image globally”.

"Received complaint from Consulate of Montenegro regarding non supply of water, unavailability of tankers and dirty water at low pressure by DJB. Directed CS (chief secretary) to immediately resolve the issue. Advised CM Arvind Kejriwal to address such matters that affect India's image globally," the Delhi LG said in a tweet.

In a letter to Delhi LG, Hororary Consul General Dr Janice Darbari said that the Consulate General Office was not getting water supply for the last two days.

"The Delhi Jal Board has said that they will send the water tanker, but no action is taken, The water supply is low and dirty," Dr Darbari complained.

The Consul General requested Delhi L-G Saxena to resolve the matter "as it disrupts the working of the diplomatic Mission in India".

With inputs from agencies

